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NWO Top Secret: How Illuminati exterminates humanoid species & replaces with devil reptilian hybrids
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241 views • May 05, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022).
How to create the Jezebel men and monster women of accursed Western feminist nations to let demons in to exterminate humankind. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers cooked alive with CIA microwave oven weapons all the samurai warrior men protecting earth, and placed their most vile “donator women loving” men and Satanist pastor men in pastors’ jobs to redefine Bible verses and remove women’s head coverings to remove God’s protection and bring back all of Noah’s days fallen angel devils to exterminate the humans with sword & famine & plague & demon armies.
1) First, Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch Druid pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year, had to flood the churches with overwhelming numbers of post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenism Satanism Western values” pastors and religious Christian hordes to kick out us real Christians.
2) With all the most ungodly male pastors and the pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors, they redefined Bible verses and removed women’s head coverings, and brought in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers wearing, and replaced Jesus with Jezebel.
3) This gave the most ungodly women that they flooded the churches with, power to corrupt the family and society. Now, the Western feminist nations’ churches have the greatest over 50% divorce rate among humans, and some church denominations have over 80% divorce rate, with mentally emotionally broken demon-entered children.
4) This created the modern day End Times most wicked vile evil hippy grandchildren generation, who redefined hundreds of Bible verses to get church donators, to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, and allowed millions of fallen angel devils and demons to be released from the abyss to exterminate the human specie with COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapons, and nuclear wars, and 33.3% Western feminist nations’ population of returned chimera and nephilim incarnate avatars, and 70% infiltration of the Western feminist nations’ military & police by Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet clone army & android army & avatar army, and abduction & replacement 40 to 60 million people ever year, and lesbian dildo rape and eating of 12 million human specie children every year, thanks to the Western feminist nations’ pastors and “women’s head coverings rebelling Jezebel worshipper” religious Christian hordes silent condoning cowardly traitor fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall” Judas Iscariot people. They still condone all of this by their silence, because they do not want to get assassinated and their CPS-abducted Isaac children’s human meat thrown into the supermarket food and be ridiculed by their church donators as lunatics. They are despicable traitors who modify the truth to make it palatable to their church donators’ ears. They have sick minds and sick hearts, so they hide all of this, even when we are in a “Code Name: Broken Arrow” overrun condition.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
How to create the Jezebel men and monster women of accursed Western feminist nations to let demons in to exterminate humankind. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers cooked alive with CIA microwave oven weapons all the samurai warrior men protecting earth, and placed their most vile “donator women loving” men and Satanist pastor men in pastors’ jobs to redefine Bible verses and remove women’s head coverings to remove God’s protection and bring back all of Noah’s days fallen angel devils to exterminate the humans with sword & famine & plague & demon armies.
1) First, Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch Druid pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year, had to flood the churches with overwhelming numbers of post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenism Satanism Western values” pastors and religious Christian hordes to kick out us real Christians.
2) With all the most ungodly male pastors and the pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors, they redefined Bible verses and removed women’s head coverings, and brought in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers wearing, and replaced Jesus with Jezebel.
3) This gave the most ungodly women that they flooded the churches with, power to corrupt the family and society. Now, the Western feminist nations’ churches have the greatest over 50% divorce rate among humans, and some church denominations have over 80% divorce rate, with mentally emotionally broken demon-entered children.
4) This created the modern day End Times most wicked vile evil hippy grandchildren generation, who redefined hundreds of Bible verses to get church donators, to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, and allowed millions of fallen angel devils and demons to be released from the abyss to exterminate the human specie with COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapons, and nuclear wars, and 33.3% Western feminist nations’ population of returned chimera and nephilim incarnate avatars, and 70% infiltration of the Western feminist nations’ military & police by Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet clone army & android army & avatar army, and abduction & replacement 40 to 60 million people ever year, and lesbian dildo rape and eating of 12 million human specie children every year, thanks to the Western feminist nations’ pastors and “women’s head coverings rebelling Jezebel worshipper” religious Christian hordes silent condoning cowardly traitor fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall” Judas Iscariot people. They still condone all of this by their silence, because they do not want to get assassinated and their CPS-abducted Isaac children’s human meat thrown into the supermarket food and be ridiculed by their church donators as lunatics. They are despicable traitors who modify the truth to make it palatable to their church donators’ ears. They have sick minds and sick hearts, so they hide all of this, even when we are in a “Code Name: Broken Arrow” overrun condition.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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