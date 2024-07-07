A Buddhist Perspective on Offensive Speech and What To Do About It

Buddhist teachings on offensive speech and its ethical implications.





Offensive speech discussed from various perspectives, including ethical considerations for both speakers and listeners.

Pannobhasa discusses Buddhist views on speech, duties of both speakers and listeners.

Brian discusses four types of wrong speech, including harsh speech that can be true but still has ethical implications.

Listener has the duty to forgive and not be offended, even if the speaker is deliberately trying to abuse them.





Buddhist ethics and communication.





Pannobhasa discusses how some people ignore the duty of listeners to forgive and bless their enemies.

Pannobhasa emphasizes ethical duties in dialogue, forgiveness, and non-resentment.





Buddhist ethics and the importance of not taking offense.





Pannobhasa: "Karma comes into it too. Students examine teachers to see if they're worthy."

Brian Ruhe: "Western nuns are more left than monks. Nun supporters are more left for gender equality."

Pannobhasa emphasizes the importance of understanding the context of Buddhist teachings and not just adding Western perspectives on top of them.

Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss the responsibility of listeners to bear in mind moral duties from a dharmic point of view, including not taking offense or getting angry.





Pannobhasa's YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/@pannobhasa .





David Reynolds, alias Paññobhāsa, and formerly known as Paññobhāsa Mahathera, is an American-born Theravada Buddhist philosopher and teacher. He has a degree in Biology and up until recently he was a monk with thirty years seniority in the ordained Sangha, with most of that time spent in the forests of Burma, and about half of it spent living and meditating alone in caves. After a few years at a monastery in the declining state of California he has migrated across the USA and has set himself up in a new, freer lay life in Greenville, South Carolina where he continues to write and teach. He has long been pretty well fed up with political correctness, and is moved to make a stand.





