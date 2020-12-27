Nashville bomber named, he deeds 2 houses to single mom, why? FBI, AT&T, 5G, Rockford, IL shooting!

#Nashville #Bomb #Explosion #Warner #MichelleSwing #Quinn #Anthony



A 29-year-old mother who was given two homes worth $409,000 for free by the man identified as a person of interest in the Nashville Christmas Day bombing has said she had no knowledge of the property exchange, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.



Michelle Swing, who lives in Los Angeles, claims she was unaware Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, had signed the $160,000 Bakertown Road property raided on Saturday away to her last month via a quitclaim deed.



Swing’s signature does not appear on the November 25 transfer.



‘In the state of Tennessee you can deed property to someone else without their consent or their signature or anything,’ Swing told DailyMail.com



'I didn't even buy the house he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.'



However, Warner also transfered another home on Bakertown Road to Swing via a quitclaim deed last year.



The $249,000 house had previously belonged a member of his family and Warner had only been in possession of it for five months before again giving it to Swing for free. She later also used a quitclaim to give the house to another person.



Swing declined to say whether she had ever met Warner or whether she had family links to him, adding: ‘I've been told to direct everything else to FBI.’



FBI agents swarmed the $160,000 property on Saturday morning in their hunt for the mystery RV driver behind the devastating blast outside Nashville’s AT&T building.



The Christmas morning explosion is now thought to have been the result of a suicide bombing after it was revealed that human remains had been recovered at the scene and officials said they were not looking for another suspect.



According to WSMV Nashville, the FBI are working on tips that Warner was paranoid about the idea that Americans are being spied on using 5G, which could explain why the RV exploded outside of an AT&T transmission center.



Widespread WIFI and cell phone outages hit Tennessee and Kentucky after the the blast, bringing down local 911 and emergency service phone systems.



The telecommunications issues also caused problems for Nashville International Airport which were forced to temporarily shut off some flight paths as a result.



Agents also spent time searching another location on Saturday, as well as Warner's home, and spoke to a Nashville real estate agent who called in to say Warner used to work for him.



Steve Fridrich told WSMV that Warner was a subcontractor who had done IT work for him for years. He claimed agents asked him about whether Warner had spoken about 5G in the past but he said no.



'Nice guy. You know, he was a techie guy - don't mean anything negative about that. He would do this thing and leave. He didn't bother anybody. He did his thing and leave,' Fridrich said.



Officials on Saturday did not identify a suspect as the raid on the home began but unmarried Warner has been named in media reports and a vehicle matching the one used in the bombing is seen parked up beside the two-bed house in Google street view images.



According to Newsweek, authorities will swab Warner's mother to determine if he is a match to the remains found at the bomb site.



The second home that Warner had transferred to Swing was also located on Bakertown Road just a short walk from the house raided on Saturday.



The transfer took place in January 2019, just months after he had acquired the house in an intrafamily exchange.



The house originally belonged to Warner's father Charles but was passed to Warner's brother Steve after Charles' death in 2011.



Steve also died of cancer in September 2018, a month after Warner acquired the house.



Swing's address in the record for the transfer is listed as Lenoir City, Tennessee, a two-hour drive from Nashville.



In March 2019, she also used a quitclaim to give away the house to a person named Betty Lane, according to county records.



According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied Marketing and Business and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she remained working until 2012 when she moved to California.



Swing first lives in San Francisco before a move to Los Angeles in October 2018 where she works in artist development for Anschutz Entertainment Group.



The DailyBeast has reported that suspect Warner was previously arrested in January 1978 and found guilty on an unspecified felony charge in 1980.



He has been described as an 'oddball' by neighbors, some of whom had reported seeing the RV used in the explosion parked outside of his home.



Tony Rodriguez lives in the second home within the duplex that agents raided on Saturday but told the Washington Post that he never spoke to his neighbor and did not know his name.



He alleged that Warner kept 'No Trespassing' signs around the home, especially around the RV, and was often seen tinkering with antenna above the house.