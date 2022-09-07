X22 REPORT Ep. 2868b - [HRC] Panics, The Storm Is Upon Us, Must Be Done By The Book, We Are Ready

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2868b - Sept 6, 2022

[HRC] Panics, The Storm Is Upon Us, Must Be Done By The Book, We Are Ready

The patriots have now set the stage for what is coming. The [DS] has been brought out of the darkness and they are panicking. [HRC] is now trying to plead her case that her emails were not classified, she is panicking. Trump sends a message, the storm is coming, Scavino backs it up and then Trump truths and uses the phrase by the book. The people are ready, the storm is about to hit. The [DS] will do stupid things to try to counter it all, this is when it is all exposed.

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