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Prophetic Poetry, The day is here, the blessings of the righteous and the place for the wicked
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65 views • October 09, 2021
This is a prophetic word, given on September 28th at 11:11 am,
It is actually more a poetry with a lot of rhyming.
I received this word as I opened the door of the fridge.
As funny as it mention beer, but never drink beer - I don't like even the smell of it.
The word speaks about the blessings that are waiting for the righteous people.
In contrast it speaks about where wicked people will end after their life here on earth.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-28-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It is actually more a poetry with a lot of rhyming.
I received this word as I opened the door of the fridge.
As funny as it mention beer, but never drink beer - I don't like even the smell of it.
The word speaks about the blessings that are waiting for the righteous people.
In contrast it speaks about where wicked people will end after their life here on earth.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-28-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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