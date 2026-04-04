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Who’s behind the mysterious ‘Iran-backed terror cell’ haunting Europe?
Wyatt Reed says major questions remain about “Ashab Al-Yamin," a previously unknown group which is now blamed for a series of supposedly antisemitic attacks across Europe.
Why aren’t they targeting countries most involved in the Iran war?
Why are suspects being released on bail?
And why do they seem to communicate like Israelis?
Read the article here https://thegrayzone.substack.com/p/whos-behind-the-mysterious-iran-backed
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