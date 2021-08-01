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HUGE Protests In Germany As GLOBAL UPRISING CONTINUES! - Police ATTACK Activists - Protests BANNED!
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921 views • August 01, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued global uprising taking place as people say NO to vaccine passports and further lockdowns.
The government in Germany has put in place crazy new vaccine passport restrictions which attack basic bodily autonomy and as protesters take to the streets of Berlin, the government BANS opposition essentially by banning protests.
Videos continue to come out of police beating and attacking men, women and children, especially women as footage shows police punching, ruthlessly beating and shoving women to the ground.
Meanwhile, the so-called anti-fascist left are cheering on police as the government bans any form of protest in opposition to their insane new technocratic restrictions.
All the while, people continue to protest in massive numbers in the streets of Paris, Italy and Switzerland.
Are you going to stand up yet?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
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JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued global uprising taking place as people say NO to vaccine passports and further lockdowns.
The government in Germany has put in place crazy new vaccine passport restrictions which attack basic bodily autonomy and as protesters take to the streets of Berlin, the government BANS opposition essentially by banning protests.
Videos continue to come out of police beating and attacking men, women and children, especially women as footage shows police punching, ruthlessly beating and shoving women to the ground.
Meanwhile, the so-called anti-fascist left are cheering on police as the government bans any form of protest in opposition to their insane new technocratic restrictions.
All the while, people continue to protest in massive numbers in the streets of Paris, Italy and Switzerland.
Are you going to stand up yet?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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