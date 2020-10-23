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HERD IMMUNITY DEBATE GOES GLOBAL
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105 views • October 23, 2020
HERD IMMUNITY DEBATE GOES GLOBAL
From the W.H.O., to government officials across the world, there is an orchestrated push to erase the true origin of herd immunity, a phenomenon that has naturally occurred through every other pandemic the world has seen. Fortunately “The Great Barrington Three” along with over 40,000 scientists and medical professionals refuse to let a small few rewrite history.
#HerdImmunity #GreatBarringtonThree #Trump #WHO
From the W.H.O., to government officials across the world, there is an orchestrated push to erase the true origin of herd immunity, a phenomenon that has naturally occurred through every other pandemic the world has seen. Fortunately “The Great Barrington Three” along with over 40,000 scientists and medical professionals refuse to let a small few rewrite history.
#HerdImmunity #GreatBarringtonThree #Trump #WHO
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