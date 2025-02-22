© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It can be hard to faithfully read through the genealogies in Scripture. They are, however, there for a reason. Wisdom and self-correction CAN be gained through them—to the point that maybe, just maybe, instead of pointing fingers at others, you will, instead, start pointing fingers at yourself—which is the birthplace of repentance.
#PointingFingers, #Wisdom, #Repentance