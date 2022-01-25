© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
omicron log 8 day 13
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • January 25, 2022
Recovery is coming along, going to be an up hill drag but at least it's time to move forward again. Little chatterbugs dropping interesting tidbits today. Nothing concrete but encouraging none the less. Hang tough folks, it's going to be a rough ride but it looks like we'll come thru in the end. Nothing worthwhile was ever gained easily.
Skal
E.
Skal
E.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.