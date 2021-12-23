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What A Miserable World
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41 views • December 23, 2021
A parody from DC Dave
video and singing by BuelahMan
What A Miserable World
To the tune of Louis Armstrong's “What a Wonderful World”
I see children in masks
Playing outside;
I see their schools
Where learning has died,
And I think to myself,
What a miserable world!
I see shops in the town
All closed up tight
And churches on Sunday
With few folks in sight,
And I think to myself,
What a miserable world!
The colors of the rainbow
We now represent,
But only straight white males
Are obliged to repent.
With pornography
Assigned in our schools,
Sometimes I think
That they’re Satan’s tools.
I hear babies crying;
I watch them grow.
The future they’re facing
I’d rather not know.
I just think to myself,
What a miserable world!
Yes, I think to myself,
What a miserable world!
Ooh, yes.
video and singing by BuelahMan
What A Miserable World
To the tune of Louis Armstrong's “What a Wonderful World”
I see children in masks
Playing outside;
I see their schools
Where learning has died,
And I think to myself,
What a miserable world!
I see shops in the town
All closed up tight
And churches on Sunday
With few folks in sight,
And I think to myself,
What a miserable world!
The colors of the rainbow
We now represent,
But only straight white males
Are obliged to repent.
With pornography
Assigned in our schools,
Sometimes I think
That they’re Satan’s tools.
I hear babies crying;
I watch them grow.
The future they’re facing
I’d rather not know.
I just think to myself,
What a miserable world!
Yes, I think to myself,
What a miserable world!
Ooh, yes.
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