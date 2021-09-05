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NØ$4Ä2
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80 views • September 05, 2021
I couldn’t give a damn if I wanted too
About your viral phobias it makes me blue
I’ll never understand you let the state screw you
I think that you are possessed by NOS4A2
What has made you so blind to the blatant truth ?
Just cannot accept they would do this to you
Just a littlle trip through history
Reveals all the lies they’re so plain to see
Ooh baby c’mon smell the coffee
Take a deep breath and just unwind slowly
Ooh baby God save from this human farm
Ooh baby won’t you save me from delusion
Ooh Lord c’mon sing this song
Clear the dark clouds face the rising sun
Hidden knowledge now is at our fingertips
Or maybe spend your time looking at fashion tips
Hand over your power to an illusion
Swimming in self induced delusion
The highest form of power is within our souls
Not within these entities that seek control
They only exist in fractured minds
But have no power in space and time
About your viral phobias it makes me blue
I’ll never understand you let the state screw you
I think that you are possessed by NOS4A2
What has made you so blind to the blatant truth ?
Just cannot accept they would do this to you
Just a littlle trip through history
Reveals all the lies they’re so plain to see
Ooh baby c’mon smell the coffee
Take a deep breath and just unwind slowly
Ooh baby God save from this human farm
Ooh baby won’t you save me from delusion
Ooh Lord c’mon sing this song
Clear the dark clouds face the rising sun
Hidden knowledge now is at our fingertips
Or maybe spend your time looking at fashion tips
Hand over your power to an illusion
Swimming in self induced delusion
The highest form of power is within our souls
Not within these entities that seek control
They only exist in fractured minds
But have no power in space and time
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