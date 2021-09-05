I couldn’t give a damn if I wanted too

About your viral phobias it makes me blue

I’ll never understand you let the state screw you

I think that you are possessed by NOS4A2

What has made you so blind to the blatant truth ?

Just cannot accept they would do this to you

Just a littlle trip through history

Reveals all the lies they’re so plain to see

Ooh baby c’mon smell the coffee

Take a deep breath and just unwind slowly

Ooh baby God save from this human farm

Ooh baby won’t you save me from delusion

Ooh Lord c’mon sing this song

Clear the dark clouds face the rising sun

Hidden knowledge now is at our fingertips

Or maybe spend your time looking at fashion tips

Hand over your power to an illusion

Swimming in self induced delusion

The highest form of power is within our souls

Not within these entities that seek control

They only exist in fractured minds

But have no power in space and time