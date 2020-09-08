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Denis Rancourt on the psychological impact of physical distancing on kids
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74 views • September 08, 2020
Denis Rancourt PhD presentation with VCC's Ted Kuntz on August 15, 2020 on the most important things to know about COVID-19.
Denis is a researcher for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association http://ocla.ca/ - "Denis has a PhD in Physics (1984, University of Toronto), is a former tenured Full Professor (University of Ottawa), and has published over one hundred articles in leading science journals. Denis’ reports and articles about fundamental rights are featured on the OCLA web site, at his ResearchGate author’s page, and at the online media source Dissident Voice."
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/D_Rancourt
Learn about our COVID-19 legal challenge with Rocco Galati here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
Denis is a researcher for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association http://ocla.ca/ - "Denis has a PhD in Physics (1984, University of Toronto), is a former tenured Full Professor (University of Ottawa), and has published over one hundred articles in leading science journals. Denis’ reports and articles about fundamental rights are featured on the OCLA web site, at his ResearchGate author’s page, and at the online media source Dissident Voice."
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/D_Rancourt
Learn about our COVID-19 legal challenge with Rocco Galati here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
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