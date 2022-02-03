This video attempts to hold some public figures accountable for their malfeasance, misfeasance, and other nefarious activities. Greg Abbott gets booed at the Trump rally, rightfully so. The people are finally starting to stand up for themselves and realize this whole COVID-19 has been a big lie.

We also have a special guest Billy Bob that complains about Joe Biden and the other people in the administration.

Medical tyranny on two individuals that if the deep state has their way will not receive their needed transplants if they do not receive the COVID-19 death shot.

We also cover Romans chapter 13 that the deep state pastors of our nation have faithfully preached from the pulpit to submit to authority. Some pastors have failed to tell you who the authority really is, outlined in the declaration of independence. The problem has been these influencers (wolfs in sheep clothing), some willfully ignorant and others criminally liable; we're nothing more than hirings. When the administration illegally shut down the churches because they told them they were not essential, hirings were happy to oblige.

Where are the great leaders that we wards had before the invasion of Britain called The Black Robe Regiment?