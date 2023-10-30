New Eyewitness Testimonies Indicate Israeli Killed Many Of Its Citizens On 7/10

MIRRORED from Александр Лопатин
29 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWlv64nNSTM
Read and watch more related to video above and source article: https://ronchapman.substack.com/p/october-7-testimonies-reveal-israels
Israeli Forces Shot Their Own Civilians, Kibbutz Survivor Says
https://www.brighteon.com/9bd54d32-2014-4e2f-b609-32ce7177ba82
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.