Introducing our New Tropical Bird Tour in Medellin Colombia. It is going to work Big Time. I can feel it. Oh Yeah ! Tweet Tweet Tweet - Here Birdie Birdie. Come to Daddy- breakfast is served

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This could be huge. I am pumped. We are going to try to make it happen Captain.
Here Birdie Birdie . Come to the Bird Man of Medellin . Breakfast is served . I mean how much fun is this going to be ? www.tropicalbirdtourcolombia.com.
We also own a 5 star B n B. Come stay with us: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
We are a Father and Son team from Southern California living here now for over 6 years.