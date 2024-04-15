Create New Account
Netanyahu: ‘Israel Must Govern the Entire Middle East’
Published 15 hours ago

Back in January Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel plans to control the entire Middle East and told the rest of the world to get out of the way.

"In the future, the state of Israel has to control the entire area from the river of the sea."

This video was swiftly deleted from social media.

Source @RealWorldNews

