Permaculture expert and Entrepreneur on reclaiming sovereignty with freedom gardens and edible landscapes

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with successful entrepreneur Jim Gale. Jim is a 4 time national Wrestling Champion, serial entrepreneur and permaculture expert. He founded Founder of Food Forest Abundance (www.foodforestabundance.com) after travelling to Costa Rica to help build eco-villages. Jim and I dive into the threat of AI in our world and it's anti-humanity agenda, the toxic food system and how we can reclaim our health and heal the planet with freedom gardens and local regenerative farming.



