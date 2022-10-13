Permaculture expert and Entrepreneur on reclaiming sovereignty with freedom gardens and edible landscapes

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with successful entrepreneur Jim Gale. Jim is a 4 time national Wrestling Champion, serial entrepreneur and permaculture expert. He founded Founder of Food Forest Abundance (www.foodforestabundance.com) after travelling to Costa Rica to help build eco-villages. Jim and I dive into the threat of AI in our world and it's anti-humanity agenda, the toxic food system and how we can reclaim our health and heal the planet with freedom gardens and local regenerative farming.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.