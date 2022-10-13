Create New Account
Permaculture expert and Entrepreneur on reclaiming sovereignty with freedom gardens and edible landscapes
Published a month ago

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with successful entrepreneur Jim Gale. Jim is a 4 time national Wrestling Champion, serial entrepreneur and permaculture expert. He founded Founder of Food Forest Abundance (www.foodforestabundance.com) after travelling to Costa Rica to help build eco-villages. Jim and I dive into the threat of AI in our world and it's anti-humanity agenda, the toxic food system and how we can reclaim our health and heal the planet with freedom gardens and local regenerative farming. 

Keywords
freedompermaculturetoxic foodgardensedible landscapes

