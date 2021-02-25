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Samuel Adams: Son of Liberty - Episode 29 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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20 views • February 25, 2021
In Episode 29 we dive into the life of the original Son of Liberty--Samuel Adams--Brewer and Patriot. Join us as we learn our influential and crucial his leadership and actions were to the revolution and the independence of the United States of America.
Keywords
patriotbostonfounderpuritansons of libertysamuel adamsthe bill of rightssigners of the declaration of independencestamp actbattle of lexington and concordsamuel adams beerboston lagerthe revolutionary wartownshend actsthe boston tea partythe green dragon tavernflip cocktailframerno taxation without representation
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