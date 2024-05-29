Sonic Mind Control on US Citizens | Greg Reese

In 2018, the World Economic Forum discussed the possibilities of Mind Control using sound waves. This is something that several people have claimed to be a target of. They have become known as “targeted individuals.”

A subcommittee for Homeland Security was recently held to discuss this technology and the targeting of US government employees and their families. This is commonly known as, the “Havana Syndrome,” and dates back to 2016 when US diplomatic personnel in Cuba experienced unexplained health problems.

Mirrored - Greg Reese





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/