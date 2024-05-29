Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sonic Mind Control on US Citizens | Greg Reese
channel image
The Prisoner
9116 Subscribers
Shop now
366 views
Published 18 hours ago

In 2018, the World Economic Forum discussed the possibilities of Mind Control using sound waves. This is something that several people have claimed to be a target of. They have become known as “targeted individuals.”

A subcommittee for Homeland Security was recently held to discuss this technology and the targeting of US government employees and their families. This is commonly known as, the “Havana Syndrome,” and dates back to 2016 when US diplomatic personnel in Cuba experienced unexplained health problems.

Mirrored - Greg Reese


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
mind controlhavana syndromegreg reese

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket