PSEC - 2022 - Turn On Your Light | Dave & Henrick | FULL | 432hz [hd 720p]

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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Turn On Your Light | Dave & Henrick" -- Dave Kelso & Henrick Thortonsson discuss negative feedback loops people get caught up in, and how to free themselves from those loops. They discuss how important using your voice is. They also discuss a few other things, such as gaming and computers.