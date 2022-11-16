Apocalypse Watch E80: Gallagher, Election Shenanigans, Moon Shot

Apocalypse Watch E80: Johnny Watcher is joined by co-host TwoShoes, and guest Slim Shady, Kghede and Stiver to discuss Gallagher's passing, the Arizona and 2020 election parallels. The question of whether the U.S. actually landed on the moon is tossed around.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.