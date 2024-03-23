Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson | The Scariest Criminal Case You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
56 views
Published 21 hours ago

Tucker Carlson · Ep. 83 | The Biden administration is trying to send an 82-year veteran to prison for life for the crime of repeating ‘Russian misinformation.’ The scariest, most important criminal case you’ve probably never heard of.


The Biden administration is trying to send an 82-year veteran to prison for life for the crime of repeating ‘Russian misinformation.’ The scariest, most important criminal case you’ve probably never heard of.


Watch more here: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.


https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1771294532325257685?s=20

Keywords
tucker carlsontucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensored

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket