Dr. Shankara Chetty: Severe Immune Dysregulation by Immune Tolerance to Spike Protein
Dr. Shankara Chetty: Severe Immune Dysregulation by Immune Tolerance to Spike Protein


21 01 2023 - GBN - “When you find the means to reverse this mortality and morbidity in a global pandemic and people voluntarily choose not to listen, then I'm sure there is some underground agenda.

Dr Shankara Chetty talks to Neil Oliver on GBN, why Dr Shankara Chetty's covid cure research has been ignored.

THE CONTINUATION OF THE ARTICLE HERE: https://bit.ly/3WN8Hhm

