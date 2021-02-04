© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Question Everything - Covid
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • February 04, 2021
Question Everything Covid - In the 1500s doctors were using leeches to treat their patients. In the 1900s, doctors were promoting and recommending cigarettes while citing science and scientific research. If fact-checkers existed back then and you published anything warning the public that cigarettes are harmful, they'd shut you down or put this banner under your post "experts agree that smoking has no harmful effects."
And, of course, the brainwashed sheeple of the time would attack you and shame for trying to expose the truth about cigarettes. And if the for-profit doctors were mostly in agreement that cigarettes are not harmful, they maybe also wrong about vaccines.
The science on cigarettes back in the day was funded by Big Tobacco, and today, the science regarding vaccines and COVID19 is funded by Big Pharma.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
And, of course, the brainwashed sheeple of the time would attack you and shame for trying to expose the truth about cigarettes. And if the for-profit doctors were mostly in agreement that cigarettes are not harmful, they maybe also wrong about vaccines.
The science on cigarettes back in the day was funded by Big Tobacco, and today, the science regarding vaccines and COVID19 is funded by Big Pharma.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.