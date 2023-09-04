Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🔥 Sabrina Salvati Lights Up Oprah & Her Maui Charity ‘Fund’ w/ The Rock
channel image
The Prisoner
8724 Subscribers
Shop now
346 views
Published 13 hours ago

🔥 Sabrina Salvati Lights Up Oprah & Her Maui Charity ‘Fund’ w/ The Rock

“It is a fund inside of a non-profit…The Maui fund is within the Entertainment Industry Foundation…When you go to the fund’s website they’re saying that they’re going to give $1,200 for each adult…The president of the non-profit that manages this fund is making over $400,000/year.”

https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1698371793583517747

@ChiefNerd

Mirrored - RedpillUSAPatriots

Keywords
the rockprahmaui scam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket