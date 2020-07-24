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The man who could have been Bill Gates (Gary Kildall)
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14 views • July 24, 2020
ColdFusion, June 14, 2018
Short documentary about Bill Gates, Gary Kildall, IBM and software.
Sources:
Microsoft Co-founder, Paul Allen Biography - Idea Man
Computer Chronicles - Gary Kildall Episode 1995
Triumph of the Nerds Part II - 1995
0:00 Rika - October
0:45 deadmau5 feat. Chris James - The Veldt
2:15 RMB - Unreality
3:24 Hiatus - Cloud City
3:57 G. Strizzolo - Broken Feelings
5:55 Deccies - Subtle
7:41 Helios - Every Passing Hour
8:34 YOUNG GOD // Slow Motion Remixxx
9:30 Nova Nova - Tones
11:33 Heaven or Las Vegas - Cocteau Twins
ColdFusion
https://www.facebook.com/ColdFusionTV
https://www.youtube.com/user/coldfustion/
Short documentary about Bill Gates, Gary Kildall, IBM and software.
Sources:
Microsoft Co-founder, Paul Allen Biography - Idea Man
Computer Chronicles - Gary Kildall Episode 1995
Triumph of the Nerds Part II - 1995
0:00 Rika - October
0:45 deadmau5 feat. Chris James - The Veldt
2:15 RMB - Unreality
3:24 Hiatus - Cloud City
3:57 G. Strizzolo - Broken Feelings
5:55 Deccies - Subtle
7:41 Helios - Every Passing Hour
8:34 YOUNG GOD // Slow Motion Remixxx
9:30 Nova Nova - Tones
11:33 Heaven or Las Vegas - Cocteau Twins
ColdFusion
https://www.facebook.com/ColdFusionTV
https://www.youtube.com/user/coldfustion/
Keywords
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