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Predictive Policing: Weaponizing Data and Location
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100 views • March 22, 2021
Often funded by federal grant programs and even operated out of federally-designated fusion centers, "predictive policing" software is showing up in more and more local law enforcement agencies. Learn what it is and how it's used. In practice, it's little more than a dystopian pre-crime government credit score.
Path to Liberty: March 22, 2021
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Path to Liberty: March 22, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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