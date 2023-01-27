Create New Account
SPIRITUAL WARFARE Covid Vaxx, Beast System, And Servants Of The Devil In Disguise
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Cross Talk News


January 26, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward sends in footage from the thermography screenings of The DIED SUDDENLY Movie, Coming to The Stew Peters Network on November 21st.

Karen Kingston joins to discuss the spiritual warfare of this era, as well as the battles we will face ahead. She discusses deception within the Covid Truth movement, as well as Elon Musk's recent Halloween Costume, featuring as 'The Devil's Champion'.


https://karenkingston.substack.com/


All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...


