© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rise of Neo-Nazism In Ukraine
Follow
2
Share
Report
256 views • March 08, 2022
Warning: This video contains sensitive film footage and images, viewer discretion advised.
To fully understand the genesis of the current situation in Ukraine, how the rise of Neo-Nazism came to be and how the far-right Russophobic ideology and groups gained power over a brotherly nation one must take a retrospect view.
World renowned filmmaker and actor, Academy award winner Nikita Mikhalkov tells of and explains just that, with proven facts and archival footage to show the truth, in an emergency hour-long episode.
The Western mainstream media will never report on these facts, sweeping under the rug anything that damages the current anti-Russian narrative, hoping the audiences have no recollection of the sequence of the events.
To fully understand the genesis of the current situation in Ukraine, how the rise of Neo-Nazism came to be and how the far-right Russophobic ideology and groups gained power over a brotherly nation one must take a retrospect view.
World renowned filmmaker and actor, Academy award winner Nikita Mikhalkov tells of and explains just that, with proven facts and archival footage to show the truth, in an emergency hour-long episode.
The Western mainstream media will never report on these facts, sweeping under the rug anything that damages the current anti-Russian narrative, hoping the audiences have no recollection of the sequence of the events.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.