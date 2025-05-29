Greater Evil Hoax

“I’m Never Wrong; It’s Everyone Else’s Fault”

* Behind every never-Trumper is an ego.

* You can justify any crime if you conjure up the existence of something worse.

* They put us in danger over a delusion — and rather than man up, they blame others.

* It’s never about evil at all; it’s about needing to be right.

* When you openly admit that you would accept any evil to maintain your certitude, then the only real evil is you.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (28 May 2025)