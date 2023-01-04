Create New Account
EUTHANASIA for Children! Assisted Dying Programs expanding in Canada
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


January 3, 2023


Wow, Minors offered to OFF themselves? Odessa Orlewicz, Host of the Liberty Talk news show in Canada joins DeAnna Lorraine to discuss some insane breaking news taking place in Canada right now, sure to be coming to the US soon after. Canada has been recently pushing EUTHANASIA a lot more lately, and their Government is set to pass new laws which will EXPAND their Euthanasia program even more, allowing MINORS to get medical assistance in killing themselves, without their parents permission! Plus their new Infanticide laws allowing babies up to a year old to be medically killed. She also talks about the horrifying number of doctors who are dying suddenly in Canada after taking the jab ( over 100 now), and their new programs and propaganda designed to normalize eating bugs and grasshoppers instead of meat.


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Keywords
healthchildrenpropagandainfanticidemedicinecanadaeuthanasiababy killersdeanna lorraineshots firedodessa orlewiczeating bugsdied suddenlyassisted dyingdoctors dying

