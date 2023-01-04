Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





January 3, 2023





Wow, Minors offered to OFF themselves? Odessa Orlewicz, Host of the Liberty Talk news show in Canada joins DeAnna Lorraine to discuss some insane breaking news taking place in Canada right now, sure to be coming to the US soon after. Canada has been recently pushing EUTHANASIA a lot more lately, and their Government is set to pass new laws which will EXPAND their Euthanasia program even more, allowing MINORS to get medical assistance in killing themselves, without their parents permission! Plus their new Infanticide laws allowing babies up to a year old to be medically killed. She also talks about the horrifying number of doctors who are dying suddenly in Canada after taking the jab ( over 100 now), and their new programs and propaganda designed to normalize eating bugs and grasshoppers instead of meat.





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress. Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit Christian-Owned https://HeavensHarvest.com and use Promocode SHOTSFIRED for 5% Off!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23rude-euthanasia-for-children-assisted-dying-programs-expanding-in-canada.html



