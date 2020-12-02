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My Wife Left Me... Now She Wants Me Back | Ride and Roast
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156 views • December 02, 2020
A Reddit user lost his wife to the Rooster Rollercoaster. Now that she's had her fill, she wants him back. What should he do?
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https://archive.vn/s7H79 (Image of the original post)
Brought to you by "How Not to Become a Millennial"
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS:e
https://parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://archive.vn/cAwrT (Reddit thread)
https://archive.vn/s7H79 (Image of the original post)
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