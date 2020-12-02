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My Wife Left Me... Now She Wants Me Back | Ride and Roast
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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156 views • December 02, 2020
A Reddit user lost his wife to the Rooster Rollercoaster. Now that she's had her fill, she wants him back. What should he do?⁣

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https://archive.vn/s7H79 (Image of the original post)
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