'FEDS PRINTING TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OUT OF NOTHING WAKEUP!

I BET AMERICAS NATIONAL DEB T IS 1,000 TRILLION+ NOW. OF COURSE THE INSANE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT WILL NEVER COME CLEAN AND TELL AMERICANS THE REAL TRUTH. THIS OUT OF CONTROL SPENDING CAN'T GO ON MUCH LONGER. HOW DO I KNOW? I'LLL TELL YOU! WHEN YOU SEE PRICES EXPLODE THEN YOU'LL KNOW THIS CON GAME HAS COME TO AN END. IF YOU HAVEN'T BOUGHT GUNS, AMMO AND PREPPED FOR AT LEAST ONE YEAR YOU'RE SCREWED. I BELIEVE WHEN THE STOCK MARKET FLIPS THE 100 MILLION ILLEGALS WILL COME AFTER AMERICANS TO RAPE, ROB AND MURDER THEM. WHILE AMERICANS WATCH FOOTBALL OR OTHER BRAIN DEAD ENTERTAINMENT THEIR LIVES ARE BEING DESTROYED AND THEY DON'T EVEN KNOW IT. IF YOU'RE ONE OF THESE EMPTY HEADED PEOPLE DON'T CRY WHEN YOU FIND YOURSELF LIVING IN THE DIRTY STREETS OF AMERICA OR A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. YOU HAVE ONLY YOURSELF TO BLAME IF IT HAPPENS...WAKEUP!