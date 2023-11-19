Truth Seekers Mini Report: Censorship, the Truth Behind Biden's "Digital Equity" Plan

Angeline Marie discusses the real reason for the Biden Administration's latest plan to have FCC rules that clamp down on the broadband/Internet service provider industries.
Sources:
Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df_gl3Yb7I0
FCC Fact Sheet: Preventing Digital Discrimination
https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-397997A1.pdf
MSN.com: FCC commissioner calls Biden equity plan for internet control 'sweeping, unprecedented, and unlawful'
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/fcc-commissioner-calls-biden-equity-plan-for-internet-control-sweeping-unprecedented-and-unlawful/ar-AA1juX0b
ABC News: FCC adopts rules to eliminate 'digital discrimination' for communities with poor internet access
https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/fcc-adopts-rules-eliminate-digital-discrimination-communities-poor-104922915
*****Check out my new book:***
https://www.soullesssocietybook.com/
#Censorship #FCC #Internet #Misinformation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.