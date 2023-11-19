Create New Account
Truth Seekers Mini Report: Censorship, the Truth Behind Biden's "Digital Equity" Plan
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Angeline Marie discusses the real reason for the Biden Administration's latest plan to have FCC rules that clamp down on the broadband/Internet service provider industries.


Sources:

Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df_gl3Yb7I0

FCC Fact Sheet: Preventing Digital Discrimination

https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-397997A1.pdf

MSN.com: FCC commissioner calls Biden equity plan for internet control 'sweeping, unprecedented, and unlawful'

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/fcc-commissioner-calls-biden-equity-plan-for-internet-control-sweeping-unprecedented-and-unlawful/ar-AA1juX0b

 ABC News: FCC adopts rules to eliminate 'digital discrimination' for communities with poor internet access

https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/fcc-adopts-rules-eliminate-digital-discrimination-communities-poor-104922915


