© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medicare, Poverty and Terrorism | True News
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • May 07, 2021
How much power does Paul Krugman think the government needs to solve the health care crisis? Also, were there terrorist attacks on Americans under George W Bush?
Poverty statistics: http://zfacts.com/p/335.html
Poverty statistics: http://zfacts.com/p/335.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.