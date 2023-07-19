Originally Posted on January 15th 2015



Like we said Years Ago - Retail Apocalypse Closers ahead, as Canadian Middle class is Disappearing!, Food is Expensive, Housing Apocalypses by 2019, Major Layoffs by 2020

My Opinion: Retail stores are being taxed to death and tons of government Regulation in the name of " SAFETY" ! in Regarding our Past Video follow the money and find the greed then gain perception! Look out for real-estate defaults by the end of 2019 - Mike Martins

so want to throw up this video discussing the wall of the target closures in Canada that's just a that's just the tip of the iceberg it's gonna get worse because the middle class is being diminished in Canada it's gone the middle class is gone middle class is housebroke what we call it now housebroke means ever all the money they have they invest it into their house which they have another 90 years to pay off because the absorbent of the absorbent prices on the homes the interest rates not that bad it's the pricing of the homes which is the problem and everyone's house broke because you have guys that want to compete with their brothers in Arizona and have a three four bedroom house just like they do in Arizona say I got a four bedroom me too I got one in Vancouver but the problem is the house in Arizona is 40 grand and the house here are seven million dollars that's the problem are the teardown shack at seven million dollars here anyways I just thought I'd throw this up because target what's happened is they hired a bunch of people I mean they hired a lot lots of people which is nice but they also destroyed let's say for every person they hired they also destroyed three hundred or 18 jobs yeah for every one person they hired they destroyed 18 jobs 18 small business potential hires for small businesses as what I meant to say sorry so basically they get hired but 18 other people are out of work because of the small business or the small businesses that closed in response to opening that so for every action you know there is a reaction and now because the middle class is diminishing it's becoming a bigger problem because no one has any more money to spend on these doors and if people realize this

