The two seraphim will stand there powerfully with the Lord in their midst!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare





Serafia again conveys information about the two witnesses, the two seraphim, among others.

You can help this official registrated ministry of God bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com







Published inn the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com on April 21, 2023 by Cindy







Please share and do not change © BC