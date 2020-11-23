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RDS on Indictments Media Take-Down Supreme Court Ready Worst Case House Elects Trump by 2627
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237 views • November 23, 2020
Provided below are the links for each of the topics Robert David Steele covers.
GENERAL: https://tinyurl.com/PBI-Trump-Wins
INDICTMENTS: https://youtu.be/X9AN5SPtdyI
MEDIA TAKE-DOWN: https://youtu.be/p2MkvWh7poY
DOD/SOF: https://tinyurl.com/Steele-SOF
HOUSE WORST CASE: https://tinyurl.com/House-Elects-Trump
GENERAL: https://tinyurl.com/PBI-Trump-Wins
INDICTMENTS: https://youtu.be/X9AN5SPtdyI
MEDIA TAKE-DOWN: https://youtu.be/p2MkvWh7poY
DOD/SOF: https://tinyurl.com/Steele-SOF
HOUSE WORST CASE: https://tinyurl.com/House-Elects-Trump
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