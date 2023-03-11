Our older rooster, Capt'n Cricket Got A Beat Down from his son, Mr Peepers! Brought him inside with us in a pet carrier. Great item for contains a sick or injured chicken. His stay at the Chicken Triage is going on 5 nights. May he can get out with his girls tomorrow! Thank your for watching High Desert Homestead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.