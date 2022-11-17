Stalking the Wild Pendulum- Ch. 1 Part 2

Stalking the Wild Pendulum: On the Mechanics of ConsciousnessItzhak Bentov-1988

In his exciting and original view of the universe, Itzhak Bentov has provided a new perspective on human consciousness and its limitless possibilities. Widely known and loved for his delightful humor and imagination, Bentov explains the familiar world of phenomena with perceptions that are as lucid as they are thrilling. He gives us a provocative picture of ourselves in an expanded, conscious, holistic universe.





You can help support me with buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/eoctv





Email: [email protected]





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ex...





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/elLh...





https://rumble.com/c/c-1839475





https://locals.com/member/EOCChannel





https://odysee.com/@EOCClips:ae1633c3...