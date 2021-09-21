© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He That is of a Perverse Heart Shall Be Despised
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 21, 2021
Psalm 37:10 For yet a little while, and the wicked/Ralph shall not be: yea, thou shalt diligently consider his/Rg stair's place, and it shall not be.
12 The wicked plotteth against the just, and gnasheth upon him with his teeth. 13 The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming.
False Witness Rg Stair's Day Came April 3 2021.
Jeremiah 23:31 Behold, I am against the prophets, saith the LORD, that use their tongues, and say, He saith. 32 Behold, I am against them that prophesy false dreams, saith the LORD, and do tell them, and cause my people to err by their lies, and by their lightness; yet I sent them not, nor commanded them: therefore they shall not profit this people at all, saith the LORD.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
12 The wicked plotteth against the just, and gnasheth upon him with his teeth. 13 The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming.
False Witness Rg Stair's Day Came April 3 2021.
Jeremiah 23:31 Behold, I am against the prophets, saith the LORD, that use their tongues, and say, He saith. 32 Behold, I am against them that prophesy false dreams, saith the LORD, and do tell them, and cause my people to err by their lies, and by their lightness; yet I sent them not, nor commanded them: therefore they shall not profit this people at all, saith the LORD.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.