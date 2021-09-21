Psalm 37:10 For yet a little while, and the wicked/Ralph shall not be: yea, thou shalt diligently consider his/Rg stair's place, and it shall not be.12 The wicked plotteth against the just, and gnasheth upon him with his teeth. 13 The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming.False Witness Rg Stair's Day Came April 3 2021.Jeremiah 23:31 Behold, I am against the prophets, saith the LORD, that use their tongues, and say, He saith. 32 Behold, I am against them that prophesy false dreams, saith the LORD, and do tell them, and cause my people to err by their lies, and by their lightness; yet I sent them not, nor commanded them: therefore they shall not profit this people at all, saith the LORD.