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Stocks Soar As President Trump Deescalates tension With Iran - War Room Full Show
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3 views • January 10, 2020
Loaded news broadcasts today as we respond to President Trump’s address to America regarding the Iranian strikes the previous night. We brake that down as well as other developments including an earthquake and a downed airplane. Paul Krugman from the New York Times puts out an out tweet talking about child porn. Images surface of Bill Clinton with sex slaves on Epstein Island. Alex Jones joins the broadcast to break these things down. Other guests include Savanah Hernandez, Elijah Schaffer and Dan Lyman. Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
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