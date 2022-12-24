Create New Account
US: North Korea Sold Arms to Russia’s Wagner Group
Published 21 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/619976'

Summary：12/23/2022 WION News: The United States has accused North Korea of supplying battlefield missiles and rockets to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for use in Ukraine. Both North Korea and Wagner have denied the reports.

