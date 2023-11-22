Create New Account
Military Style Propaganda is Working to Get People to Take the Vax
The New American
Published 20 hours ago

No matter how much data comes out proving the vaccine is extremely dangerous, people still line up to get the vax. They would rather believe the lie than admit they were tricked.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - WHY ARE PEOPLE STILL PUSHING THE COVID VACCINE?

https://americasvoice.news/video/eym0hKiUwfo8AFg/?related=playlist

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

