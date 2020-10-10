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Steve Pieczenik - Arrest the Deep State Now
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66 views • October 10, 2020
Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins The Alex Jones Show to tell Trump that the time to arrest Comey and the rest of the treasonous Deep State is now!
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The "real" Jack Ryan, who Tom Clancy wrote about, Dr. Steve Pieczenik offers his expert insight in the Political current events.
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The "real" Jack Ryan, who Tom Clancy wrote about, Dr. Steve Pieczenik offers his expert insight in the Political current events.
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