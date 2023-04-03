THE SONG OF SOLOMON, LOVE STORY OF CHRIST PART TWO, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—JOIN SUSAN DAVIS AND I AS WE CONTINUE THIS BREATHTAKING LOVE STORY OF SOLOMON AND HIS BRIDE REPRESENTING JESUS AND HIS CHURCH IN CHAPTER TWO OF THE SONG OF SONGS. LISTEN IN AND HEAR THE STUNNING REVELATIONS OF HOW THIS BOOK DECLARES THE LOVE OF CHRIST FOR HIS CHURCH AND YOU WILL ALSO LEARN SOON ENOUGH THAT EVEN THE RAPTURE IS INTERWOVEN INTO THESE INCREDIBLE CHAPTERS.
Jesus 24/7 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu
You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7
https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-32-Song-of-Solomon-Love-Story-of-Christ---Part-2-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1cpaok
Visit Susan at the following sites:
Email: [email protected]
Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog
This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2
Thank you for watching and God bless you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.