Etienne de la Boetie² 'the Died Suddenly documentary psyop'

Etienne de la Boetie² returns to Wake the Dead to discuss the recent documentary film 'Died Suddenly' & what he sees is the true purpose of this film. Like any good mousetrap, it comes loaded with a tasty morsel of truth. It is true that people are dying suddenly. Insurance companies are seeing record breaking numbers of deaths. Babies whose mothers took the shot while pregnant are being born horribly deformed. The government is culling the population. We are in a spiritual war. This documentary does get those things right. The problem is, that truth which they deliver is wrapped in poo and is designed to turn normies away from it. Many tactics are employed to subtly encourage belief in the bigger lies to keep us in the illusion & in compliance with the system. The film also left out huge elements of important information. Why would anyone trust a bounty hunter? Stew Peters is a fake cop & a former rapper named Fokiss. His prior documentary production displays childish erroneous logic, normies will assume this new film is more of the same & never even click play. This documentary was craftily created to be debunked and thrown into the memory hole. Even the name, 'Died Suddenly' exactly matches the term which Google wants to suppress. Now they can just list a hundred links to where people have shared this movie, effectively erasing relevant links that would reveal the truth of what is happening to our friends & family. Don't fall for the psyop. Use a discerning eye and see for yourself. Please enjoy the show.

