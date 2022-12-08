Etienne de la Boetie² 'the Died Suddenly documentary psyop'

Etienne
de la Boetie² returns to Wake the Dead to discuss the recent
documentary film 'Died Suddenly' & what he sees is the true purpose
of this film. Like any good mousetrap, it comes loaded with a tasty
morsel of truth. It is true that people are dying suddenly. Insurance
companies are seeing record breaking numbers of deaths. Babies whose
mothers took the shot while pregnant are being born horribly deformed.
The government is culling the population. We are in a spiritual war.
This documentary does get those things right. The problem is, that truth
which they deliver is wrapped in poo and is designed to turn normies
away from it. Many tactics are employed to subtly encourage belief in
the bigger lies to keep us in the illusion & in compliance with the
system. The film also left out huge elements of important information.
Why would anyone trust a bounty hunter? Stew Peters is a fake cop & a
former rapper named Fokiss. His prior documentary production displays
childish erroneous logic, normies will assume this new film is more of
the same & never even click play. This documentary was craftily
created to be debunked and thrown into the memory hole. Even the name,
'Died Suddenly' exactly matches the term which Google wants to suppress.
Now they can just list a hundred links to where people have shared this
movie, effectively erasing relevant links that would reveal the truth
of what is happening to our friends & family. Don't fall for the
psyop. Use a discerning eye and see for yourself. Please enjoy the show.
Find Etienne de la Boetie² here: https://artofliberty.org/
Find his book here: https://government-scam.com/
See his substack here: https://artofliberty.substack.com/
Times are especially tough, please donate to Wake the Dead here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/wakethedead
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/seanmccannabis
Or visit Wake the Dead’s online store here:
https://www.storefrontier.com/wakethedead
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.