Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Etienne de la Boetie² 'the Died Suddenly documentary psyop'
80 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published a day ago |

Etienne de la Boetie² returns to Wake the Dead to discuss the recent documentary film 'Died Suddenly' & what he sees is the true purpose of this film. Like any good mousetrap, it comes loaded with a tasty morsel of truth. It is true that people are dying suddenly. Insurance companies are seeing record breaking numbers of deaths. Babies whose mothers took the shot while pregnant are being born horribly deformed. The government is culling the population. We are in a spiritual war. This documentary does get those things right. The problem is, that truth which they deliver is wrapped in poo and is designed to turn normies away from it. Many tactics are employed to subtly encourage belief in the bigger lies to keep us in the illusion & in compliance with the system. The film also left out huge elements of important information. Why would anyone trust a bounty hunter? Stew Peters is a fake cop & a former rapper named Fokiss. His prior documentary production displays childish erroneous logic, normies will assume this new film is more of the same & never even click play. This documentary was craftily created to be debunked and thrown into the memory hole. Even the name, 'Died Suddenly' exactly matches the term which Google wants to suppress. Now they can just list a hundred links to where people have shared this movie, effectively erasing relevant links that would reveal the truth of what is happening to our friends & family. Don't fall for the psyop. Use a discerning eye and see for yourself. Please enjoy the show.
Find Etienne de la Boetie² here: https://artofliberty.org/


Find his book here: https://government-scam.com/
See his substack here: https://artofliberty.substack.com/
Times are especially tough, please donate to Wake the Dead here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/wakethedead
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/seanmccannabis
Or visit Wake the Dead’s online store here:
https://www.storefrontier.com/wakethedead

URLlbry://@WakeTheDead#9/Sean-McCann---WTD-ep.72-Etienne-de-la-Boetie²-'the-Died-Suddenly-documentary-psyop'#9
Claim ID
Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket