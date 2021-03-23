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Vedauwoo Wonders
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31 views • March 23, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of a very special place in Southeastern Wyoming called Vedauwoo, a national forest area located off I-80 East of Laramie. The huge boulders that abound there make it a popular tourist site for camping and hiking, especially for rock climbers. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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