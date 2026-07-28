Democrats Exposed: The Biden Tapes and the Fauci Diaries are released--and they're spectacular

Tuesday morning, Anthony Fauci's diaries indicate that his public statements were very different from his private writings when he was in charge of the Covid response. He lied consistently to the American people and did the opposite of what he commanded of them. Senator Rand Paul acquired and released the diaries...and one of the most evil men in world history is now fully exposed.



As for Biden, the secret tapes of his Robert Hur interview have been released...and we now have proof that he knowingly read classified documents to his ghostwriter...and was also an incoherent mess who was clearly cognitively declining, directly contradicting Democrat arguments that he was sharp and on top of his game.



The Deceptive Degenerate Democrats are coming apart at the seams. And we are here to cover ALL OF IT!

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